2 London attackers identified; one was a known radical Islamist

Undated handout photo issued on Monday, June 5, 2017, of James McMullan, 32, who is believed to be one of victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack after his bank card was found on a body at the scene. Melissa McMullan, his sister, says he is believed to have died in the attacks on London Bridge and a nearby food market Saturday night. She told Sky News on Monday that police said her brother James McMullan's bank card was found on one of the bodies after the attack, which claimed seven victims. (PA via AP)