Air France workers on trial over ripping off bosses’ shirts

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, Air France director of Human Resources Xavier Broseta, right, and Air France assistant director of long-haul flights Pierre Plissonnier, center, are protected by a police officer as they flee Air France headquarters at Roissy Airport, north of Paris, France, after scuffles with union activists. A group of former Air France workers is going on trial for allegedly taking part in violence that erupted during a union protest last year at the airlines headquarters and left two executives fleeing over a fence with their shirts ripped off. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)