Airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo and shelling in south kill 20

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, an injured girl lies on a bed as she gets treatment in a hospital in the southern city of Daraa, Syria, Tuesday, Oct 11, 2016. Rebels fired rockets at government-held areas. One hit a primary school, killing six people among them five children and wounding 18 students, according to state-run news agency SANA. It said some of the wounded are in a serious condition. (SANA via AP)