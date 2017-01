Artisanal marabu charcoal to become 1st Cuban export to U.S.

A man prepares artisanal charcoal at a farm on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Artisanal charcoal will become the first Cuban export to the U.S. this month under a new deal between the Cuban government and the former lawyer for imprisoned U.S. government contractor Alan Gross. Attorney Scott Gilbert has sought to build economic ties between the two countries since Gross' release. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)