Assad won back Aleppo, but immense challenges lie ahead

In this Dec. 5 photo, a Syrian boy walks amid the wreckage of damaged buildings and shops in the eastern city of Aleppo, Syria. As the battle for Aleppo winds down after more than four years of brutal street fighting and punishing aerial bombardments, the staggering extent of destruction begins to emerge: Tens of thousands of homes and apartments have been rendered uninhabitable, most factories have been looted or destroyed and some ancient landmarks have been reduced to rubble. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)