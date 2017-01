Australia defends end of MH370 hunt; investigation continues

In this March 31, 2014 file photo, the shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion is seen on low level cloud while the aircraft searches for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia. After nearly three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ended in futility and frustration on Tuesday as crews completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a single trace of the plane. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)