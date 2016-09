BlackBerry, once a phone innovator, to stop making its own

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2015, file photo, Blackberry's Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen speaks during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, BlackBerry announced plans to stop making its signature smartphones internally, signaling a strategic shift for a company that built its reputation on innovative smartphone technology. "We believe that this is the best way to drive profitability in the device business," Chen said in a statement Wednesday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)