Brazil’s former first lady dies at 66 after stroke

In this Jan.1, 2007 file photo, Brazilian first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, right, waves alongside her husband Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on their way to Congress for his swearing-in ceremony for his second term in Brasilia, Brazil. The former first lady, a constant and strong presence at the side of her husband during his rise to the presidency and his recent fall, has died on Friday hospital authorities said. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)