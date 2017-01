Canada mosque shooting suspect charged with 6 counts of murder, was known for far-right views

Pope Francis talks to archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Gerald LaCroix, as they meet at the Santa Marta residence, at the Vatican Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Pope Francis has condemned the Quebec mosque attack and called for mutual respect among people of different faiths. Francis conveyed his condolences in writing and in person to the archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Gerald LaCroix, who was in Rome on Monday and returned immediately to Canada. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)