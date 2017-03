Car bomb blast kills 6 near hotel in Somalia’s capital

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Somalis stand near the bodies of some of those killed in a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, March 13, 2017. A suicide car bomber detonated near the Weheliye hotel in the capital Monday morning, killing a number of people on the busy Maka Almukarramah road, police said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)