Charlie Gard parents drop legal fight, agree to let him die

The parents Charlie Gard the critically ill infant Chris Gard and Connie Yates arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in London ahead of the latest High Court hearing in London Monday July 24, 2017 . They returned to the court for the latest stage in their effort to seek permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment. Britains High Court is considering new evidence in the case of Charlie Gard. The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)