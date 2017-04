Chemical attack kills dozens in Syria; U.S. blames Assad

This frame grab from video provided on Tuesday by Qasioun News Agency, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows a Syrian man carrying a man on his back who has suffered from a suspected chemical attack, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. The suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people on Tuesday, Syrian opposition activists said, describing the attack as among the worst in the country's six-year civil war. (Qasioun News Agency, via AP)