Chibok leader: 100-plus girls unwilling to leave Boko Haram

People read news paper headlines, including stories on the Nigerian Chibok kidnapped girls, in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday. Nigeria's government is negotiating the release of another 83 of the Chibok schoolgirls taken in a mass abduction two-and-a-half years ago, but more than 100 others appear unwilling to leave their Boko Haram Islamic extremist captors, a community leader said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga)