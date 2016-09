Children of Syria’s Aleppo bear brunt of violent onslaught

In this August 27 photo provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), shows a Syrian man carrying a girl away from the rubble of a destroyed building after barrel bombs were dropped on the Bab al-Nairab neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. Nearly 100 children were killed in a single week in Aleppo as Syrian and Russian warplanes sought to bombard into submission the rebel eastern districts of the city that have held out against Syrian government forces for five years. Without hope for the future, no regular schooling and little access to nutritious food, the children of Aleppo and their parents struggle to survive and fear the threat an imminent ground offensive.(Aleppo Media Center via AP)