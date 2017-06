Colombia takes big step to peace as rebels lay down guns

Police officers stand guard the entrance of the Mariana Paez demobilization zone, one of many rural camps where rebel fighters are making their transition to civilian life, in Buenavista, Colombia, Tuesday. The United Nations says it has concluded the disarmament process for individual arms as part of a peace deal between Colombia's FARC rebels and the government. At a ceremony in eastern Colombia, U.N. observers have closed the final container holding some of the 7,132 assault weapons collected at rebel camps nationwide in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)