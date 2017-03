Coroner: London attacker killed by gunshot wound to chest

Romanian tourist Andrei Burnaz, who was injured in last week's attack, attends a vigil on Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Police officers, Muslim youths and hundreds of others linked hands Wednesday on Westminster Bridge to honor the four people who died in an attack that started on the span a week earlier. The bridge fell silent at 2:40 p.m. to mark the moment when Khalid Masood began mowing down pedestrians, killing three. Masood then fatally stabbed a policeman in a courtyard on the grounds of Parliament (Harriet Line/PA via AP)