Death toll in Ethiopia landfill collapse up sharply to 113

Relatives mourn as they lift portraits of family members they lost in the collapse of a mountain of trash at a garbage dump, during a funeral service held at the Gebrekristos church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, March 13, 2017. The death toll reached more than 60 on Monday from the collapse at the dump on the outskirts of the capital, according to the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate, as relatives waited for news of the dozens of people said to be missing. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)