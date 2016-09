Deutsche Bank relief helps European markets regain footing

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, trader Michael Milano, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. European stocks faltered Tuesday, Sept. 27, as investors worried over Deutsche Bank's outlook, a big decline in oil prices and a sharp downgrade in global trade predictions. The reaction in markets to the first U.S. presidential debate of this campaign was fairly minimal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)