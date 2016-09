Duterte ‘happy to slaughter’ drug suspects; mentions Hitler

A school girl runs in front of students from St. Paul's University, a Roman Catholic school, as they come out from their campus to protest the killings being perpetrated in the unrelenting "War on Drugs" campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte, Friday in Manila, Philippines. Duterte raised the rhetoric over his bloody anti-crime war to a new level Friday, comparing it to Hitler and the Holocaust and saying he would be "happy to slaughter" 3 million addicts. Duterte issued his latest threat against drug dealers and users early Friday on returning to his hometown in southern Davao city after visiting Vietnam, where he discussed his anti-drug campaign with Vietnamese leaders and compared notes on battling the problem. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)