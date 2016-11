Fidel Castro clung to socialism, mentored new leftists

In this Sunday, October 18, 1998 file photo, Cuban leader Fidel Castro (left) shouts a slogan as he raises his fist during the VIII Ibero-American summit group picture in Oporto. Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90. The bearded revolutionary, who survived a crippling U.S. trade embargo as well as dozens, possibly hundreds, of assassination plots, died eight years after ill health forced him to formally hand power over to his younger brother Raul, who announced his death late Friday on state television. In the background is the then Guatemala's President Alvaro Arzu. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)