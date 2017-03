Hungary’s president re-elected for 5-year term

Hungarian President Janos Ader delivers his speech in the foreground of Speaker of the Parliament Laszlo Kover during the plenary session of the unicameral Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 13, 2017, when the deputies elect the President of Hungary for the next term of five years. Janos Ader is up against the candidate of the opposition coalition Laszlo Majtenyi for the post. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)