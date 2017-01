Hungary: Teacher hailed for saving lives in fiery bus crash

Hungarian President Janos Ader, right, offers his condolences to mourners after the national flag was hoisted and then lowered on half-mast during a ceremony in front of the Parliament building to mark the day of mourning observed for victims of the crash of a Hungarian bus in Italy, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. A bus carrying Hungarian secondary school students on a ski trip returning from France to Hungary crashed on a highway near Verona last Friday night, killing more than a dozen. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)