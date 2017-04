IMF foresees global economy accelerating to 3.5 pct. in ’17

FILE - In this Saturday, April 16, 2016, file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference after the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) conference at the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington. A resilient China, rising commodity prices and sturdy financial markets are offering a sunnier outlook for the global economy and helping dispel the gloom that has lingered since the Great Recession ended, according to the IMF, which predicts that the world economy will grow 3.5 percent in 2017, up from 3.1 percent in 2016. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)