India’s limits on selling cattle could hurt industry, diets

A cow walks on a road in Allahabad, India, Monday Wednesday. A new ban imposed by India's government on the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter to protect animals considered holy by many Hindus is drawing widespread protests from state governments and animal-related industries. The rules, which took effect Friday, require that cattle traders pledge that any cows or buffalos sold are not intended for slaughter. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)