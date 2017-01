Iran shocked by deadly fire, collapse of Tehran high-rise

Firefighters work during the operations removing debris of the Plasco building where collapsed after engulfed by a fire, in central Tehran, Iran, Thursday. A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by fire collapsed on Thursday. The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the Iranian capital's sprawling bazaar. Firefighters, soldiers and other emergency responders dug through the rubble, looking for survivors. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)