Iran top leader: Troublemakers in election will be ’slapped’

FILE- In this Monday, May 2, 2016 file photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses a group of teachers in Tehran, Iran. From a former president disobeying the supreme leader to open discussion of a 1980s mass execution, Iran's presidential election is pushing the boundaries of what can be discussed and done there, a small but noticeable shift in the country's clerically overseen polls. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)