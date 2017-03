ISIS holds terrified civilians as human shields in Syrian city

This undated file image posted on a militant website on Jan. 14, 2014, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows fighters from the al-Qaida linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), now called the Islamic State group, marching in Raqqa, Syria. As U.S.-backed forces bear down on the city, the militants have been preparing defenses of their de facto capital. Tarps have been put under streets to hide movements underneath, and sandbags and earthen beams have gone up. Iraqi and Syrian fighters _ including some who withdrew from Iraqs Mosul _ are leading the defense while most European jihads have been sent elsewhere, perhaps for use later in attacks in their homelands. (militant photo via AP)