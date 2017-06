Islamic State claims stunning attack in heart of Iran

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses a group of students in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a pair of stunning deadly attacks Wednesday on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Khamenei used the attacks to defend Tehran's involvement in wars abroad, telling the students that if "Iran had not resisted," it would have faced even more troubles. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)