Israel mourns as preparations begin for Peres’ funeral

Members of the Knesset guard stand next to the Israeli flag at half-staff in preparations to display the coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, Wednesday. The country mourned the death of Peres, a former president and prime minister whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state, as the government began preparations for a funeral that is expected to bring together world leaders and dignitaries. Israeli officials are feverishly preparing security arrangements and logistics to host an array of world figures arriving in Israel for Peres' funeral Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)