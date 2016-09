Israel mourns as preparations begin for Peres’ funeral

FILE - In this March 20, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama is greeted by Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, has died, the Israeli news website YNet reported early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. He was 93. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)