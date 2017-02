Israeli police investigate after Palestinian shot mistakenly

Israeli border police deploy at the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Israeli police say an investigation is underway after forces at the checkpoint shot and wounded a Palestinian woman thinking she was planning an attack but later found she was unarmed. Spokeswoman said the woman entered a vehicle-only lane Monday and advanced toward officers holding "something and was shot after ignoring calls to stop. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) ??