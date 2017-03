It’s not EU, it’s me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, back to camera, faces the opposition Labour party front bench, while giving news of triggering the Article 50 clause to initiate Britain's separation from the European Union, inside the House of Commons in London in this image taken from video Wednesday. May announced to Parliament that Britain has formally started its Brexit separation from the European Union Wednesday, enacting the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago to end the 44-year relationship. (Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP)