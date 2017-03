It’s over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union

Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis, left, and Foreign Secretary Boris Jonhson listen to Prime Minister Theresa May as she speaks in the House of Commons in London in this image taken from video Wednesday March 29, 2017. May will announce to Parliament that Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union Wednesday, ending a 44-year relationship, enacting the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago and launching both Britain and the bloc into uncharted territory. (Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP)