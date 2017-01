Italy crews work through night after avalanche hits hotel

Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel, following an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday. Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche in a mountainous earthquake-stricken region of central Italy. At least 30 people were missing, including at least two children, authorities said. (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico/The National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) via AP)