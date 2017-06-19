All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Japan investigates delay in reporting U.S. Navy ship collision

By Mari Yamaguchi
Associated Press

Published: June 19, 2017 - 09:24 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

The container ship ACX Crystal with its left bow dented and scraped after colliding with the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off the Izu Peninsula on Saturday is berthed at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Monday. The ships collided about early Saturday, when the Navy said most of the 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping, and authorities have declined to speculate on a cause while the crash remains under investigation.(Hiroshi Kashimura/Kyodo News via AP)


MORE IN NEWS

elletrace19cut_1 MIKE CARDEW - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
Youths charged with leaving racial epithets on Ellet High School door apologize through letter - 7:37 AM

Five Ellet students charged for leaving a racial slur and swastika on a locker room door at the high school have written a different message: one of contrition.

pot20cut_02
A 10th medical marijuana company shops in Akron where leaders want to sell or lease land to growers
celebrity20cut_1
Illness no barrier to busy Firestone High senior who has crooned with Jimmy Fallon, the Roots and more
Bob Dyer: Babby’s teams have fun
rbriefs20cut
Regional news briefs — June 20
MORE IN NEWS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next