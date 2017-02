Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president

A Senator helps remove the presidential sash from Haiti's interim President Jocelerme Privert before the swearing-in of Jovenel Moise at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn in as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)