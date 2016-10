Kashmir unrest prompts India’s biggest crackdown in decades

Smoke rises from a damaged government building where suspected militants have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pampore, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. On Monday, government forces were battling a group of suspected rebels near a highway running by saffron-rich Pampore town, on the outskirts of the region's main city of Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)