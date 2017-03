Kenya’s public doctors to end 100-day strike that saw deaths

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, a striking doctor holds his stethoscope in the air as he and other medical staff protest the detention of their union leaders, outside an appeal court in Nairobi, Kenya. Thousands of doctors at Kenya's public hospitals have agreed to end a 100-day strike that saw people dying from lack of care, an official with the doctors' union said Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)