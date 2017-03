Kremlin: Sessions uproar an impediment to fixing relations

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a meeting with the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice in Washington. Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact that immediately fueled calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election. The Justice Department said Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)