Liberal Moon Jae-in claims victory in South Korea presidential election

Supporters of South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party hold up his election poster in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Exit polls forecast that liberal candidate Moon will win the election Tuesday to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye. Official results weren't expected for hours, but the exit poll of about 89,000 voters at 330 polling stations, jointly commissioned by three major television stations and released just after polls closed, showed Moon receiving 41.4 percent of the vote. The sign read "Moon Jae-in".(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)