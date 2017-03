London defiant as IS claims attack by British ex-con, 52

Police leave the house in Quayside where Khalid Masood lived, in Birmingham England, Thursday. British authorities on Thursday identified a man who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a police officer to death outside Parliament as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old Briton with a long criminal record who had once been investigated for extremism - but was not currently on a terrorism watch list. As lawmakers returned to Parliament a day after the rampage killed three people and injured at least 30, Prime Minister Theresa May vowed: "We are not afraid." (AP Photo)