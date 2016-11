Lufthansa pilot strike forces 1,800 flight cancelations

FILE - In this April 2, 2014 file picture Lufthansa aircraft are parked as Lufthansa pilots went on a three-days-strike in Frankfurt, Germany. German airline Lufthansa says it's going to cancel almost a third of all flights Wednesday because of a pilots strike. The Cockpit union announced Monday that pilots of all short- and long-haul flights out of Germany will go on strike in a dispute over pay. The airline said Tuesday Nov. 22, 2016 that due to tomorrow's strike 876 of 3,000 LH Group flights had to be cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)