Mexico: 19 killed in clashes near beach city of Mazatlan

Illuminated by police car lights, bystanders look at the crime scene where three people were shot inside a car in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, early Saturday. Two were killed and one was wounded. Earlier on Friday June 30, Mexican authorities said that at least 19 people died in clashes between armed men and security forces in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan. Violence has spiked dramatically in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa, following the capture and extradition of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. (AP Photo/Enric Marti)