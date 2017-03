Mother of slain Indian man told him to leave U.S. if in danger

Sunaina Dumala performs rituals around the body of her husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old engineer who was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar, at their residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. According to witnesses, the gunman yelled "get out of my country" at Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, on Wednesday evening. Both men had come to the U.S. from India to study and worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin. (AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.)