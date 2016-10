Nations seek deal to reduce HFCs; could dent global warming

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, center-left, prepares for a bilateral meeting with the Chinese delegation, on the sidelines of the 28th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, in Kigali, Rwanda, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Nations strove Friday for a deal to phase out hydrofluorocarbons from air conditioners and refrigerators as part of efforts to fight climate change. (AP Photo)