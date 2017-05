No-holds-barred debate in France between Le Pen and Macron

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National party, Marine Le Pen, left, French journalist Christophe Jakubyszyn, 2nd left, French journalist Nathalie Saint-Cricq, 2nd right, and French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement, Emmanuel Macron, right, get prepared by technicians prior to the start of a live broadcast face-to-face televised debate in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France, Wednesday as part of the second round election campaign. Pro-European progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen are facing off in their only direct debate before Sunday's presidential runoff election. (Eric Feferberg/Pool Photo via AP)