North Korea says it’s ‘biggest victim’ in Otto Warmbier’s death

Fred Warmbier, right, follows the casket of his son, Otto, out of Wyoming High School after his funeral, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Wyoming, Ohio. Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, died this week, days after returning to the United States. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)