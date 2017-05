North Korea says ready to deploy, mass-produce new missile

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, a man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's "Pukguksong-2" missile launch, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile Sunday, May 21, 2017, that can be harder for outsiders to detect before launch and later said the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un. The official Korean Central News Agency confirmed Monday, May 22, the missile was a Pukguksong-2, a medium-to-long range ballistic missile also launched in February. South Korea and the U.S. had earlier described Sunday's missile as medium-range. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)