Obama endorses French presidential candidate

In this image taken from video made available by the Obama Foundation, former U.S President Barack Obama relays a message showing his support for French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. In a message posted Thursday May 4, 2017 on Macron's Twitter account, Obama said he was endorsing the centrist candidate "because of how important this election is." Obama ended his message with the words "En Marche" which is the name of Macron's political movement and "Vive La France." (Obama Foundation via AP)