Obama: Peres won his wars but understood the need for peace

FILE - In this June 13, 2012 file photo President Barack Obama looks at Israeli President Shimon Peres after awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Both were Nobel Prize laureates who labored for peace in the Middle East but failed to achieve it. Now, their joint efforts are at an end as President Barack Obama prepares to pay a final tribute to Shimon Peres in Jerusalem. Obama boarded Air Force One Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, to fly to Israel to join dozens of world leaders at the funeral of Peres, the 93-year-old former prime minister, president and elder statesman. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)